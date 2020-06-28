COVID-19 | Central team stresses on reducing mortality rate

Thane

28 June 2020 07:43 IST

Need to increase testing capacity in Thane district: officials

A Central team on Saturday visited Thane district to review the COVID-19 situation and told local authorities to concentrate on reducing the mortality rate.

As on Friday night, the district had a total 27,479 cases, with Thane city, Kalyan-Dombivali and Bhiwandi numbers being particularly worrisome, while 911 people have succumbed to the infection.

The team, which included Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Civil Affairs Kunal Kumar among others, met local officials led by Thane civic chief Vipin Sharma. They visited restricted quarantine areas in Amritnagar, Inshanagar in Mumbra and a COVID-19 facility set up at Maulana Azad Stadium and a hospital in Balkum Saket.

Mr. Agarwal said the emphasis should be on reducing the mortality rate and suggested testing capacity be increased in the district.

Pradip Vyas, Principal Secretary (health) in the State government said the need of the hour was large-scale contact tracing, increasing the number of tests and setting up more facilities.

417 policemen infected

As many as 417 personnel of the Thane Police have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, an official said on Saturday.

Three of them, all constables, have succumbed, Thane Police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

“A total of 313 police personnel have been discharged after recovery, while 101 others are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. The patients include officials,” she said.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has urged personnel to remain “extra cautious” while performing their duties.