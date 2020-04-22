Mumbai

Coronavirus | Bombay HC to give up month-long summer vacation if lockdown extends beyond May 3

The Bombay High Court on April 21 "in-principle" had decided to cancel its annual month long summer vacation if the lockdown due the novel coronavirus pandemic extends beyond May 3 in Maharashtra.

Registrar General S.B. Agrawal told The Hindu, "The Bombay High Court has decided not to avail its summer vacation which is scheduled from May 7-June 7, if after May 3 the lockdown is not lifted. And if the lock down is lifted in May, the High Court will start working at 10.30 a.m. instead of 11 and increase the court hours by 30 minutes."

