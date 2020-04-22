Coronavirus | Bombay HC to give up month-long summer vacation if lockdown extends beyond May 3

The Bombay High Court on April 21 "in-principle" had decided to cancel its annual month long summer vacation if the lockdown due the novel coronavirus pandemic extends beyond May 3 in Maharashtra.
Registrar General S.B. Agrawal told The Hindu, "The Bombay High Court has decided not to avail its summer vacation which is scheduled from May 7-June 7, if after May 3 the lockdown is not lifted. And if the lock down is lifted in May, the High Court will start working at 10.30 a.m. instead of 11 and increase the court hours by 30 minutes."
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.