Coronavirus | Bombay HC says it could give permission for door to door vaccination

The Bombay High Court

Mumbai:

19 May 2021 22:22 IST

Division Bench is hearing a PIL on vaccination at home for those above 75 years, bed-ridden or wheelchair-bound

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday told the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that if the Centre did not permit door-to-door vaccination, the court would grant the civic body permission to do so.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G.S. Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation filed by two city-based lawyers that sought those above 75 years, bed-ridden or wheelchair-bound be vaccinated at home.

One of the petitioners, advocate Dhruti Kapadia, told the court that the BMC’s affidavit mentioned people would be able to choose wards and then book vaccines and those who did not have any identity cards should associate themselves with an NGO.

The Chief Justice asked counsel appearing for BMC, “We are only trying to understand what is the reason behind not having door to door vaccination? Why can’t you start door to door vaccination? We will grant you permission. Do not wait for the Centre’s permission and go to the aid of elderly,” the court remarked.

Ms. Kapadia said that while administering the vaccination, family members could give consent forms to the BMC so that nobody could be held personally responsible in case anything went wrong.

The Chief Justice asked the counsel, “You please consult with the Commissioner, if someone is bed-ridden why the BMC can’t conduct the vaccination for them at home? This is concerning people who cannot come out. They cannot be even brought down. Should they not have a vaccine only because they cannot be brought out?”

The court went on to say, “Why not give permission to people who can give the vaccination, with proper consideration of the risks, if they are willing to do it. If the Centre is not giving you a green signal, we will give you a green signal.”

The Bench directed the BMC to file an affidavit on Thursday, asking if the corporation can initiate door to door vaccination. When the BMC counsel said the following morning was a very short notice, the Bench pointed out, “We know it is a short time, but then lives are precious. Each day is important for them.”