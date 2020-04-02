Mumbai

Coronavirus: BMC conservancy worker is second positive case in Dharavi

BMC in coordination with Mumbai Fire Brigade use mobile equipment to sanitise, fumigate Dharavi considered as Asias largest slum in Mumbai on Saturday.

BMC in coordination with Mumbai Fire Brigade use mobile equipment to sanitise, fumigate Dharavi considered as Asias largest slum in Mumbai on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Prashant Nakwe

The 52-year-old person is a resident of Worli’s Jijamata Nagar but developed symptoms in Dharavi on Monday

A 52-year-old Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation conservancy worker became the second person to test positive for COVID-19 in Dharavi on Thursday.

Dharavi reported its first case on Wednesday and the person died the same day.

The second affected person is not a resident of Dharavi but of Worli’s Jijamata Nagar, another Coronavirus hotspot. The man was on duty in Dharavi until Monday when he developed symptoms. He was immediately relieved off duty and his tests came positive on Thursday. He has now been admitted to the Seven Hills hospital. The person’s 23 co-workers have been placed under home quarantine.

“We do not know if the person contracted the virus in Worli or Dharavi. Since the first Dharavi patient was tested positive a week after he developed symptoms, it is possible that the sweeper contracted it in Dharavi. His co-workers are under home quarantine,” said assistant municipal commissioner of G North ward Kiran Dighavkar.

