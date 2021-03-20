MumbaiMumbai 20 March 2021 18:49 IST
Coronavirus | Aaditya Thackeray tests positive
Updated: 20 March 2021 18:52 IST
The Minister said he has mild symptoms.
Maharahstra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray tested positive for coronavirus today. The Shiv Sena leader announced the development on Twitter.
"On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols & stay safe," Mr. Thackeray tweeted.
