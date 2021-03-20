Coronavirus | Aaditya Thackeray tests positive

Mumbai

The Minister said he has mild symptoms.

Maharahstra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray tested positive for coronavirus today. The Shiv Sena leader announced the development on Twitter.

"On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols & stay safe," Mr. Thackeray tweeted.

