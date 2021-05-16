Coronavirus | 34,848 fresh cases in Maharashtra

State reports 960 more deaths on May 15, 2021

Maharashtra on Saturday reported a further decline in new COVID-19 cases, with 34,848 infections coming to light. But the State also reported 960 more deaths, an increase over Friday.

The caseload increased to 53,44,063 and death toll reached 80,512, the State Health Department said.

On Friday the State had reported 39,923 new COVID-19 cases and 695 deaths. Of the 960 fatalities, 371 had occurred in the past 48 hours, 188 last week and the rest before that, but were added to the toll on Saturday, the department said.

For the fourth straight day, recoveries outnumbered new cases. As many as 59,073 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 47,67,053. The active caseload dropped below five lakh and settled at 4,94,032.

The recovery rate increased to 89.2 % from Friday’s 88.68%, while the fatality rate was 1.51%.

The case positivity rate (percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for COVID-19) was 17.33%.

1,450 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai registered 1,450 new cases, taking its tally to 6,86,295. Fatalities rose to 14,164 with 62 new deaths.

The larger Mumbai administrative division, reported 4,672 fresh cases and 187 deaths. With 9,427 cases, Pune division reported the highest number of cases in all the divisions. As many as 154 deaths were reported in the same time span.