Coronavirus: 2 quarantined in Pune, Miraj

Two patients suspected to have been exposed to the novel coronavirus (nCoV) were quarantined in Pune and Miraj on Monday. In Mumbai, a 26-year-old woman with a travel history to Singapore, was placed under isolation but was later moved out after she tested positive for H1N1.

According to health officials, the Pune and Miraj patients, both with travel history to China, had developed fever and cold. Their samples have been sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology Pune.

On Monday, staff from the State Health Department was appointed to help Mumbai airport authorities as now travellers arriving from Thailand and Malaysia will also have to be screened, besides China and Hong Kong. People with travel history to Wuhan, the epicentre of the nCoV outbreak, will be quarantined for 14 days and their samples will be sent for testing, irrespective of them having any classic symptoms like fever, cold and nasal congestion.

Meanwhile, Air China will suspend its services on the Beijing-Mumbai-Beijing route from Tuesday till March-end.