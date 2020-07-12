Coronavirus | 16 Maharashtra Raj Bhavan staff test positive; Governor tests negative

Mumbai

12 July 2020 11:58 IST

Bhagat Singh Koshyari denies reports he is in self-isolation.

Sixteen personnel at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai have contracted COVID-19, while Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has tested negative for the virus, a civic official said on Sunday.

Mr. Koshyari has denied reports that he is in self-isolation. “I am perfectly alright, and not in self-isolation. I underwent relevant tests, the result were negative. There are no symptoms of COVID-19 either,” Mr. Koshyari said in a statement.

The Governor said he was discharging all his official duties, strictly adhering to safety protocols such as physical distancing and wearing a mask. “Reports appearing in a section of the press regarding my health are baseless. I am hale and hearty,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said all staff members at Raj Bhavan were asked to undergo COVID-19 tests after two personnel tested positive a few days ago. “In all, 100 employees were tested and the reports of 14 of them have returned positive. This takes the total number of positive cases at Raj Bhavan to 16,” the BMC said.

“It has been decided to quarantine the patients in their residences on the premises of the Raj Bhavan. However, if the Raj Bhavan administration demands a separate quarantine facility, then it will be provided to them,” BMC said.