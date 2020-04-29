Coronavirus | 14 new cases in Dharavi

Dharavi reported 14 new cases on Wednesday, bringing its tally to 344, including 18 deaths.

On Tuesday, the area reported 42 new cases, its highest 24-hour tally so far, and also reported four deaths. The number dropped to 14 on Wednesday, and no deaths were reported. The cases are from Matunga labour camp, Kunchikurve Nagar, 90-feet road, Mukund Nagar. Also, cases were reported from new parts including 60-feet road, Dharavi Koliwada.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has acquired three more hospitals in Dharavi, apart from the existing Sai Hospital. The four hospitals, with a total capacity of 120 beds, will also have ventilators and oxygen facility to treat critical patients.

Besides, the BMC is ramping up its institutional quarantine capacity to 3,000 by acquiring hotels, lodges, schools. The civic body has screened around 70,000 people in Dharavi for symptoms so far, including in the recently opened 350 clinics in association with the MDMPA.