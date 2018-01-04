Cops told to go easy on protesters: sources

Mumbai: Several acts of violence were reported across the State on Wednesday as Dalit groups protesting the violence at Bhima-Koregaon on January 1 enforced the bandh called by them, even as police were instructed to not use force.

State Home Department sources said police were asked to go easy on protesters, given their sensitiveness, and to prevent violence from spreading further. They said the government was worried that using force would backfire, as the police had allegedly not intervened in the violence in Pune district on January 1. “Use of force was out of question for us. Instead, we successfully aimed at avoiding large-scale violence today,” a Home Department officer said.

Though leaders who called the bandh claimed it went off peacefully, instances of violence including forcefully closing down offices and shops, stone-pelting and vandalising of public and private vehicles were reported from several parts of the State. Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar, who had issued the bandh call on Tuesday, said, “I tried to contact senior police officers from Pune [on January 1] but couldn’t. Had the police intervened, things would have been under control. But they didn’t.”

Prakash Reddy of the Communist Party of India (CPI), one of the Left parties supporting the bandh, said, “We’d promised it would be peaceful, and it was exactly that. A few minor instances of violence were reported in some cities.”

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis the incidents are being monitored. “An inquiry will be conducted after viewing CCTV footage.”