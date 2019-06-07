Cops to run DNA test of partially burnt head, decomposed body

The Rabale police will conduct a DNA test of a partially burnt head found in March and of the headless decomposed body found in the water tank this week to check if they belonged to the same person.

“We have sent both the body parts for DNA profiling and have also requested a test to match the profiles. It is too early to say if they are of the same person. While the head was found around two months ago, the headless body was spotted on Tuesday and is suspected to be at least a month and a half old,” senior police inspector Dinkar Mohite from Rabale police station said.

On March 26, a half-burnt head of a woman was found in the bushes along Palm Beach Road in Ghansoli. The head was first spotted by morning walkers, who informed the police. While the investigation was on, the police found a headless body inside a 25-year-old unused water tank at Sector 9 in Ghansoli. A youth of a nearby area had climbed onto the tank to take a selfie when he peeped inside to check what the foul smell was about, and noticed the body. The police brought the body down with the help of a rope after wrapping it in plastic sheets.

“The body is suspected to have been dumped here at least a month and a half ago. Moreover, there is no CCTV nearby. We will have to depend on the DNA test,” police inspector (crime) Giridhar Gore from Rabale police station said.

Meanwhile, the police are checking the missing person’s complaints registered in nearby police stations.

On March 13, a patrolling team of the Maharashtra Security Force found the body of a woman on Mahape-Shilphata Road, which is yet to be identified by the Rabale police.