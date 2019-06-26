Cops donate reward to slain Muthoot staffer’s kin

The investigating team that cracked the armed robbery at the Muthoot Gold Finance company in Nashik, in which one employee was shot dead earlier this month, donated their reward of ₹70,000 to the family of the deceased employee on Tuesday.

The robbery was allegedly executed by five accused on June 14, when one of the five accused got the security guard to open the gate by posing as a customer. As soon as the gate was open, all five barged inside and Soji Samuel, an IT engineer with the company, was shot dead when he tried to fight them.

Nashik Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil said three teams were formed to investigate the case, which were headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramesh Patil and police inspectors Anand Wagh and Vijay Dhamaal. Owing to the outstanding work that they put in, a cash reward of ₹70,000 was announced for the team.

“All the officers took a decision collectively to donate the money they received as reward for their work to Samuel’s family,” Mr. Nangre Patil said.

Meanwhile, the police on Tuesday arrested the fifth and final accused in the case, Parmendra Singh, who is accused of firing the bullet that took Samuel’s life.

Mr. Nangre Patil said the case was cracked on the basis of a motorcycle, which the accused had abandoned after the robbery. The bike led the police to Jitendra Rajput, the alleged mastermind of the robbery, and the police went on to arrest his brother Akashsingh as well as the other accused, identified as Subhash Gaur and Anuj Sahu.