Cop dies of COVID-19, toll in Mumbai Police force reaches 60

A 35-year-old sub-inspector of Mumbai Police died of COVID-19 on Thursday, an official said.

With this, the COVID-19 death toll in the Mumbai Police force has gone up to 60, he said.

The sub-inspector, who was posted at Deonar police station, underwent a test on August 9 and it came out positive for coronavirus.

He was undergoing treatment at DY Patil Hospital in Navi Mumbai and succumbed to the disease on Thursday, the official said.

Another constable who had also tested positive for the disease along with him was later discharged after treatment, the official added.