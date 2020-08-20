Mumbai

Cop dies of COVID-19, toll in Mumbai Police force reaches 60

Mumbai police officer on duty near Bandra terminus. File

Mumbai police officer on duty near Bandra terminus. File   | Photo Credit: Prashant Nakwe

A 35-year-old sub-inspector of Mumbai Police died of COVID-19 on Thursday, an official said.

With this, the COVID-19 death toll in the Mumbai Police force has gone up to 60, he said.

The sub-inspector, who was posted at Deonar police station, underwent a test on August 9 and it came out positive for coronavirus.

He was undergoing treatment at DY Patil Hospital in Navi Mumbai and succumbed to the disease on Thursday, the official said.

Another constable who had also tested positive for the disease along with him was later discharged after treatment, the official added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 20, 2020 12:32:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/cop-dies-of-covid-19-toll-in-mumbai-police-force-reaches-60/article32400897.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story