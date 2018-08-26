Cook arrested for stabbing colleague

The Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police on Saturday arrested an 18-year-old cook, Aftab Khan, working at Life Kitchen Hotel in Kurla for allegedly killing his colleague, Jalal Khan (18), over an upaid debt.
Police said that Jalal had borrowed ₹100 from Aftab on Bakrid and not returned it. They had an argument and Aftab stabbed Jalal to death with a kitchen knife. Jalal was rushed to a hospital but declared dead before admission.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor