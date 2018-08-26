Cook arrested for stabbing colleague

The Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police on Saturday arrested an 18-year-old cook, Aftab Khan, working at Life Kitchen Hotel in Kurla for allegedly killing his colleague, Jalal Khan (18), over an upaid debt.

Police said that Jalal had borrowed ₹100 from Aftab on Bakrid and not returned it. They had an argument and Aftab stabbed Jalal to death with a kitchen knife. Jalal was rushed to a hospital but declared dead before admission.