Mumbai

Containment zones rise to 70 in Palghar

As many as 70 areas in Palghar district have been notified as containment zones. The new zones fall under the Vasai-Virar municipal limits, and Dahanu and Palghar talukas, District Collector Kailas Shinde said in an order on Wednesday evening.

Only essential services will be operational in the containment zones. Those violating the order will be booked under legal provisions. The district has so far reported 134 positive cases and four deaths.

