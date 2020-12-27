Contact us, NMMC chief requests flyers from U.K.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has urged those people who have flown in from the United Kingdom, especially after November 25, to get in touch with them.

“We request anyone who flew in from the U.K. within the last 28 days to get in touch with us. We have a list of people who have come in after November 25 and they are being contacted by us. But as responsible citizens, they should not wait for us to contact them,” said NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar. The NMMC will conduct their RT-PCR test.

“If found positive, the person will be isolated and swab sample sent genome sequencing to National Institute of Virology, Pune. Contact tracing too would be started. If found negative, they will be monitored for the next 28 days,” Mr. Bangar added.

He insisted that unless there is a clarity on the new strain, all would have to take precautions like before. “We have less than 1,000 active cases for the first time since March and till we reach zero active cases, the precautions need to be continued,” he said.

The NMMC has received a list of 84 passengers, forwarded by Thane Collector after getting it from the airport authorities, who returned from the U.K. of whom 43 have been tested. “On Thursday, we tested 23 people all of whose reports were negative. On Friday 20 others were tested and their reports are awaited,” Assistant Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kakade said.

The NMMC can be contacted at special toll free numbers 1800222309 and 1800222310.