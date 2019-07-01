Consumers of CNG, PNG in Mumbai will have to pay more from today

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has increased the basic price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by ₹0.32/kg and that of Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by ₹0.23/ standard cubic metres (SCM) in and around Mumbai, effective Monday.

“In view of increase in MGL’s gas costs due to increase in regulated tariff of Trombay RCF pipeline network from ₹1.04/mmBtu to ₹25.15/mmBtu and that of Uran-Thal-Usar pipeline network from ₹3.49/mmBtu to ₹6.03/mmBtu, MGL is constrained to partially pass-through its increased gas costs,” a statement by the MGL said.

Impact on autos, taxis

This increase will have an impact of ₹0.01/km on the running cost of autorickshaws and that of ₹0.02/km on that of taxis.

“Even after the above revision, MGL’s CNG still continues to be a very attractive proposition and offers savings of about 51% and 22% as compared to petrol and diesel respectively at current price levels in the city,” the statement said.

It added that MGL’s domestic PNG continues to deliver unmatched convenience, safety, reliability and environmental friendliness to consumers.

The company with 236 CNG stations and 5,300 km of pipeline network serves over 7 lakh vehicles and 11.5 lakh domestic piped gas consumers.

The MGL’s shares on BSE closed down 1.41% at ₹849 in a weak Mumbai market on Friday, valuing the company at ₹8,386.23 crore.