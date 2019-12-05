Construction site watchman held for killing contractor

A security guard working at a construction site of Padmavati Developers at Sector 25 in Ulwe has been arrested by the NRI Coastal police for allegedly killing the site contractor.

Khagendra Bahadur was supposedly fed up of having frequent fights with Muneshwarkumar alias Manish Ram Babu (30), and hence killed him.

Babu, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, has been residing in Navi Mumbai for the past 15 years, and takes up centring contracts at various construction sites. Since September, Babu had been working on the Padmavati Developers’ project. His friend, Rajesh Kumar Kailasnath Sahu (20), was also working there as a labourer, and the duo stayed at the site with two other people.

“Babu would frequently pick up fights with Mr. Bahadur after drinking alcohol. He would abuse and assault the watchman frequently in a drunk state. On November 28 Babu abused the watchman once again. In a fit of rage, Mr. Bahadur hit him on his head with a plywood, which caused his death,” an officer from NRI Coastal police station said.

Mr. Sahu, the complainant, had received a phone call from Babu around 7.45 p.m. on the day of incident, saying that he was being assaulted by the watchman, and the call got disconnected. When Mr. Sahu rushed outside, he saw Babu in a pool of blood, and thus informed the police.

“The watchman had fled from the spot and was hiding in Ulwe. We traced him within 24 hours and arrested him. Mr. Bahadur, told us that he did not intend to kill Babu. He was fed up of the abuse and assaulted Babu in a fit of rage. He is in police custody till Sunday for further interrogation,” the officer said.