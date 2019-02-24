‘Constitution was violated during Babri demolition’

Two articles of the Constitution were violated in the demolition of the Babri Masjid, Satish Sahney, former Commissioner of Police of Thane and Greater Mumbai, and trustee of the Mohalla Committee Trust, said on Saturday.

He was speaking on the ‘Rule of law and access to justice for the poor’, delivering the first annual memorial lecture in honour of criminologists T.E. Shanmugam and S.M. Diaz. The lecture was organised by the Indian Society of Criminology and the International Justice Mission, an NGO, in collaboration with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

Mr. Sahney who was also the I.G.P C.I.D (Crime), Maharashtra, said, “Article 355 (entrusts the duty upon Union to protect the States against “external aggression” and “internal disturbance” to ensure that the government of every State is carried on in accordance with the provisions of Constitution) and Article 49 (an obligation on the State to protect every monument or place of object of artistic or historic interest declared by or under law made by Parliament to be of national importance… from spoliation, disfigurement, destruction, removal, disposal) were violated.

Mr. Sahney, a recipient of the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service, spoke about the history of rule of law, and justice and fairness in the olden days. He went through the Magna Carta, which is considered to be the greatest constitutional document.

“Justice and freedom are the two principles of rule of law, and the rule of law protects fundamental rights against arbitrary government.” He spoke about the role of an independent judiciary and the division between legislation and executive.

He said the preamble to the Constitution highlighted justice, equality and liberty and said, “Without going through the due process of law, no one’s life and liberty can be taken away.”

He went on to talk about Article 22 (Protection against arrest and detention in certain cases) of the Constitution, but said preventive detention is not a component of rule law.

He went on to say, “security of State and liberty of an individual has to be maintained, but if one needs to chose then security of State will prevail because if it doesn’t the liberty of an individual won’t.” He said, “liberty is the gift of the law.”