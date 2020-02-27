Constable held for rape of 25-year-old woman

The Rabale MIDC police have arrested a police constable for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman from Digha on the promise of marriage.

Pravin Kate (30), who is attached with Pantanagar police, had met the victim around two years ago through Facebook. While Mr. Kate lived with other bachelors in Digha, the victim also lived in the locality with some other single women, and worked in a private firm.

The duo had been in a relationship for two years, during which Mr. Kate took her to various lodges in Thane and had a physical relationship with her by promising marriage. According to police, the constable had even enacted making her wear a mangalsutra and given it to her in writing that he would marry her.

However, in December last year, the victim came to know that Mr. Kate, who hailed from Pune, was to get married to someone else in his city. She then went to meet his family and told them that he had promised to marry her but Mr. Kate denied the claim. Later that month, the constable got married and the victim filed a complaint with the police soon after. “The accused then approached the sessions court for anticipatory bail, but his plea was rejected. After this Mr. Kate approached the High Court, but faced rejection again,” an officer from Rabale MIDC police station said.

Once the bail was rejected, Mr. Kate was arrested on Monday. The 2011 batch constable was produced before the court on Tuesday and remand in police custody till Thursday.