Constable among two held for extortion

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested two men including a constable with the Mumbai Police, for allegedly posing as Crime Branch officers and extorting money from people by threatening to implicate them in drug cases.

According to police officials, a Mumbai resident was intercepted in Goregaon by one of the accused on October 25. The man claimed to be posted with the Crime Branch Unit X and told the victim he had enough information about him to falsely implicate him in a drug peddling case, after which he demanded ₹15 lakh from him.

After negotiating, he settled for ₹3 lakh, which he accepted in cash. The victim later registered a complaint with the Dindoshi police. The Crime Branch Unit XII was instructed to conduct parallel enquiries into the matter.

“We viewed the closed circuit television camera footage of the spot and saw the man getting off an autorickshaw a short distance away from the scene of the crime. We traced its movements of the in reverse and saw the accused, along with another person, following a Nigerian national in the rickshaw,” a Unit XII officer said.

The officer said, based on the CCTV footage, the investigating team identified the rickshaw and traced its driver. His questioning revealed that the duo would often engage his services to keep tabs on Nigerian nationals and intercept whoever they met, threatening to implicate them due to their association with the Nigerians.

“On Monday, we received information that the accused were going to come to the Western Express Highway in Goregaon to commit a similar crime, and laid a trap. We picked up both of them and brought them to the Unit for questioning,” the officer said.

The two were identified as head constable Vitthal Dahibaokar (52), posted with the Local Arms Unit III (LA III) and Lakhan Mandal, a civilian who confessed to having committed several such crimes with Mr. Dahibaokar being the mastermind. They were arrested and handed over to the Dindoshi police for further investigation. A report of the arrest has been sent to Mr. Dahibaokar’s superiors at LA III, so that a separate departmental enquiry can be initiated against him, officers said.

“Mr. Dahibaokar has been suspended with immediate effect. Further action will be taken against him soon,” a Mumbai Police officer said.