Constable accused of assaulting man who fed strays

An inquiry has been set up against a constable attached to Kamothe police station after a resident alleged that he was assaulted for feeding stray dogs at his area on the weekend.

Sudhir Zapdekar, a resident of Pushpa Corner society, has been feeding stray dogs for four years and was doing the same on Saturday afternoon. “While I was feeding them, residents of a nearby society — Siddheshwar Cooperative — picked up a fight with me and asked me to stop. The quarrel escalated and when they said that we should go to police station, I agreed as it was better to get the issue solved amicably by the police,” he said.

According to Mr. Zapdekar, both parties reached the police station and met one constable Shirsat at the gate. “The talks began at the gate itself. One of the residents demanded that I be put behind the bars to which I questioned the constable if feeding strays is crime. I said I should be taken into custody if it is. The constable got agitated and assaulted me leaving bruises on my hand and leg,” he said.

After the incident, Mr. Zapdekar contacted Seema Tank, an animal activist who runs ALFA foundation. “Strict action should be taken against the constable and the residents who objected to the feeding of strays. The strays need help from humans for their food especially during this lockdown. It is injustice on them. I have written to the Deputy Commissioner and Commissioner of Navi Mumbai police and to Maneka Gandhi. We will soon approach human rights commission too,” Ms. Tank said.

Meanwhile, the Kamothe police have recorded a written statement from Mr. Zapdekar against the constable and residents who were involved in abusing him and picking up a fight. “We have recorded the statement and are conducting an inquiry. Depending on the outcome, action will be taken,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Ashok Dudhe said.