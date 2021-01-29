Consider Varavarao’s offence when deciding on bail plea: NIA to HC

Varavara Rao

Wouldn’t have contested this much had it not been a serious offence in a matter of national security, says Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) told the Bombay High Court on Thursday that poet Varavara Rao was an accused in a case of national security and while considering his ill health and plea for bail on medical grounds, it must not lose sight of the seriousness of the offence. The NIA made the submission while opposing the bail plea of Mr. Rao, who was arrested in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who appeared for the NIA, told the HC that there were many undertrials in Maharashtra who were suffering from various ailments and being given requisite medical care by the State while in prison. Mr. Singh was responding to a suggestion made by a Bench of Justices S.S. Shinde and Manish Pitale that given his ailing health and advanced age, perhaps Mr. Rao could be granted bail under strict conditions to ensure he remained within the court’s jurisdiction.

“What is the quality of life of an 82-year-old in detention? Is it worth to wait for another emergency to happen to take him to Nanavati (Hospital) only because we reject his bail because of your (NIA’s) apprehension?” the bench said.

“Can it (bail) not be met with a condition? That he be kept within the jurisdiction of this court,” it said. The court noted that in a previous hearing last month, the State’s counsel, Deepak Thakare, had said that the charges in the case were yet to be framed and that 200 witnesses remained to be examined. Therefore, it could take some time for the trial to begin in the case. Mr. Singh, however, said instead of imposing conditions on Mr. Rao’s bail, the court could impose conditions on the State to ensure that he was given good medical care in prison.

“At the cost of repetition...many prisoners his age are in jail. I wouldn’t have contested this much had it not been a serious offence in a matter of national security,” ASG Singh said.

“Even on medical grounds, the seriousness of the offence is to be considered. It is a question of national security. Tomorrow if something happens then we are responsible,” the NIA counsel said.

The HC, however, remarked that it was the State’s responsibility to provide requisite medical care to undertrials.