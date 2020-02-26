Consider revamp of your panel of lawyers, High Court tells SRA

The HC was hearing a petition about a project undertaken by construction groups HDIL and RKW Developers.

Are you not interested in getting the cases represented properly, asks Bench

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday called for reconstitution of the panel of lawyers who represents the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), noting that its lawyers often can not assist the court properly.

The court was hearing a petition about a project undertaken by construction groups HDIL and RKW Developers. RKW Developers is owned by Dheeraj Wadhawan from the Wadhawan family which also owns the beleaguered HDIL.

A Division Bench of Justices S.J. Kathawala and R.I. Chagla was hearing a petition filed by Cyril Mecwan claiming there were irregularities in the slum rehabilitation project undertaken by RKW Developers in Bandra.

During the hearing on Monday, the Bench had asked the SRA — a State authority for rehabilitation of slum dwellers — for some details.

The SRA lawyer and its officer present in the court could not give a satisfactory reply. The Bench then directed SRA CEO Deepak Kapoor to remain present.

On Tuesday, the court told Mr. Kapoor that in several matters the SRA’s lawyers and even its officers could not assist the court. “At the end, your organisation is suffering. Are you not interested in getting the cases represented properly? You have to consider reconstituting the panel of advocates,” Justice Kathawala said.

As per the plea, while RKW Developers were constructing resale component (the part which the developer can sell off in open market) of the project, HDIL was to construct the rehabilitation building for the original tenants (slum dwellers).

In October 2018, the SRA issued stop-work notice over alleged violation of project terms. Mecwan sought a direction to the SRA and HDIL to complete the construction of the rehabilitation building, stating that the project had started in 2006 and since then the original tenants were staying in transit homes.

Senior counsel Prasad Dhakepalkar, appearing for RKW Developers, said as HDIL was in liquidation, RKW Developers would file a proposal before the SRA, seeking permission to complete the rehabilitation building.

The Bench then directed the SRA CEO to consider RKW Developers’ proposal on merit, and adjourned the hearing for four weeks.