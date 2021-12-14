Mumbai

'Conman' spoofed Amit Shah's office number to befriend Jacqueline Fernandez: ED chargesheet

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at Enforcement Directorate office for questioning in connection with a money laundering case, in New Delhi, on December 8, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar made a “spoofed” call replicating the office number of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to befriend actor Jacqueline Fernandez, the ED has said in a chargesheet filed under the PMLA. The agency said her make-up artist “got a call from the office of Home Minister Amit Shah and he was asked to get in touch with Mr. Shekhar alias Sukesh Chandrashekhar as he was a very important person in government”.


