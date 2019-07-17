Conman arrested with 47 stolen ATM cards, jewellery

An alleged serial conman, who would pretend to help people withdraw money from an ATM kiosk, but slip them dummy cards instead of their own, and withdraw money from their accounts, has been arrested. Cash, silver and gold jewellery worth ₹8.9 lakh, and 47 ATM cards were recovered from the accused, identified as Rohit Pandey (28).

According to the Waliv police, a complaint was registered on July 6. The victim had been to an ICICI Bank ATM centre in Naigaon (E) in the second week of June and was facing difficulties in withdrawing cash, when Mr. Pandey approached him.

“When the accused walked into the ATM centre and offered to help, the victim handed over his card and shared his PIN number with Mr. Pandey. A few days later, when the victim noticed that cash was being withdrawn from his account, he realised that the accused had handed him a dummy card,” police inspector Vilas Chagule, Waliv police station said.

The police scanned Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera footage from the ATM centre and nearby areas, and noticed that Mr. Pandey had visited a couple of jewellers.

“We visited the jewellers and made inquiries on the accused’s movements. We also kept checking the CCTV footage and frequented the area. We nabbed him on July 11 after our team spotted him on street,” Mr. Chagule said.

Mr. Pandey has claimed that he has been cheating people since the past one month but police suspect he has been doing so for longer.

Mr. Chagule said, “We are trying to get details on the dummy ATM cards but Mr. Pandey has not disclosed any information on that front yet.”

The police have also written to the concerned banks in order to get in touch with the card holders.