Congress workers protest against Adani at NSE; detained

Some of the protesters like Bhai Jagtap were taken to BKC, Nirmal Nagar and Kherwadi police stations, and were let off by evening

March 01, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap and other workers protest near National Stock Exchange (NSE) against inclusion of Adani stocks in their indices on Wednesday.

Mumbai Regional Congress Committee chief and MLC Bhai Jagtap and other party workers were detained by the city police on Wednesday while they were protesting outside the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building against the Adani group.

A large number of party workers gathered outside the NSE building in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and started shouting slogans against the Adani group and its chairman Gautam Adani. They demanded that Mr. Adani’s passport be seized “so that he cannot flee the country like Nirav Modi and Mehul Chowksi”.

Some of the protesters, including Mr. Jagtap, were detained and taken to BKC, Nirmal Nagar and Kherwadi police stations, and were let off by evening.

