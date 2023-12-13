Congress, Sena (UBT) protest against Dharavi redevelopment project

December 13, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Mumbai

Opposition parties in Maharashtra criticised the State government on December 13, alleging that the Eknath Shinde-led government was favouring the Adani Group in the Dharavi redevelopment issue while neglecting the welfare of the slum’s residents.

Mumbai Congress Chief and Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad, along with Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve from Shiv Sena (UBT), and other legislators, voiced their concerns on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur.

Slogans such as ‘Dharavi vachva, laghu udyog vachva’ (Save Dharavi, save small-scale industries) echoed their protest. Dharavi, a significant hub for small-scale, unorganised industries in Mumbai, has been a focal point of contention.

Dharavi is one of Asia’s biggest slum clusters.

Adani Properties secured the 259-hectare Dharavi redevelopment project in November last year through competitive bidding, sparking criticism from the Opposition. The project, estimated to have a revenue potential of ₹20,000 crore, aims to rebuild the Dharavi slum.

Mr. Danve raised concerns about the government allegedly favouring Adani Group and impacting small-scale industries in Dharavi. He said, “The government is gifting Dharavi land to Adani. However many people running small-scale industries in the slum are getting affected in the process. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has signed all the agreements and tender of Adani’s Dharavi project...There is a doubt whether more than 70,000 people in Dharavi will get houses there or not. Similarly, the ownership of TDR is also being given to the Adani Group.”

Ms. Gaikwad said the redevelopment of Dharavi should be for the benefit of local people. “Small-scale industries with an annual turnover of ₹100 crore operate from Dharavi. The tender says that residents of Dharavi will be shifted 10 km away from the existing slum location. The TDR is a huge scam,” she alleged.

The Opposition Congress had previously accused the government of relaxing norms to benefit the Adani Group in the Dharavi redevelopment project. The ongoing controversy highlights the tensions surrounding the significant redevelopment initiative in one of Asia’s largest slum clusters.