Congress releases photo of BJP worker with car seized by NIA

Alleging that the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was levelling baseless allegations to malign the image of Maharashtra and its government, the State unit of the Congress on Wednesday released a photograph of a BJP worker with a Mercedes car seized by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The NIA is probing the case where an explosives-laden SUV was found outside the house of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

The BJP denied the charge, claiming its worker was only posing for a photograph with the car purchased by his friend.

“Investigation is going on by the agency sent by the Central government. Why is the BJP in a hurry? We have seen over the past one year that the BJP makes outlandish allegations and ultimately falls flat on its face; be it the case of Palghar lynching or death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The BJP wants to insult Maharashtra because it is not in power,” State Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said.

Mr. Sawant further said that the BJP should give an explanation about its worker being seen with the Mercedes car seized by the NIA.

Former chief minister Devendra fadnavis at his press conference in Delhi said that the claims of the BJP worker photographed with the Mercedes car were foolish, to say the least. “The Congress has a habit of making preposterous claims. The car was purchased by his friend and he was only posing in front of it,” he said.