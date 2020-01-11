Congress plans programme to inform people about CAA, NRC, NPR

The Mumbai Congress will start a public outreach movement to inform people about the flaws in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and National Population Register (NPR).

According to Mumbai Regional Congress Committee president Eknath Gaikwad, party members will visit each ward in the city within 15-20 days and organise an interaction in every block. The move comes days after the Bharatiya Janata Party announced an outreach campaign in support of CAA.

Mr. Gaikwad said, “The Central government has attacked the foundation of citizenship by introducing CAA, NPR, and NRC. The Mumbai Congress has been opposing it since the beginning. Now it is time we informed people about how these laws will cause trouble.”

On Friday, party members attended a training session at the Mumbai Congress office, which was conducted by members of Hum Bharat ke log, an organisation working to oppose CAA, NRC and NPR. Advocate Mihir Desai, activist Feroze Mithiborewala, journalist Jatin Desai, and Bombay Catholic Sabha president Dolphy D’souza were among those present to impart training.