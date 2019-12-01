Mumbai

Congress’ Nana Patole elected unopposed as Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly

Nana Patole

Nana Patole   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

more-in

The deadline to withdraw the nomination was 10 a.m. on Sunday

Congress leader Nana Patole has been elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly as BJP candidate Kisan Kathore withdrew his nomination on Sunday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray escorted Mr. Patole to Speaker’s chair in the Assembly.

The Congress on Saturday announced party MLA Patole as the candidate of the ruling Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance for the election to State Assembly Speaker’s post, while the BJP named Kathore as its nominee. The deadline to withdraw the nomination was 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Patole represents Sakoli Assembly segment in Vidarbha, while Kathore is from Murbad in Thane district. This is the fourth term as an MLA for both.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government passed the floor test in the State Assembly on Saturday.

Altogether 169 MLAs voted in favour of the motion of confidence after the BJP, which has 105 MLAs, staged a walkout before the head count began in the 288-member House.

Watch | The rise of Uddhav Thackeray
 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States Mumbai
Maharashtra
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2019 12:12:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/congress-nana-patole-maharashtra-speaker-as-bjp-nominee-withdraws/article30128831.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY