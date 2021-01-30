Congress ministers in MVA meet high command

Mumbai

Ahead of civic polls in Maharashtra, Cabinet ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government met the party’s central leadership in Delhi on Saturday.

The State unit has been under fire over the lacklustre performance of its ministers and being overshadowed by their counterparts from the Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena. An office-bearer of the State Congress said, “The meeting was convened to discuss the strategy for the civic polls. The performance of departments headed by Congress ministers need to be gauged. Three leaders from the All India Congress Committee and the State in-charge attended the meeting.”

A minister who attended the meeting told The Hindu that the high command has sought a report card of each minister. “We were asked about the works we initiated in our respected departments, the difficulties being faced in the coalition government, and how we are promoting the party in the State. This is important as civic polls are lined up in the State,” the minister said.

Before the meeting, State party chief Balasaheb Thorat said a decision on his successor would be taken soon. He said, “The coming year being one of elections, there should be no further delay in appointing the new president. The decision will be taken by the party leadership.”

A minister, on condition of anonymity, said no consensus on the issue was reached at the meeting, but the party might choose an OBC leader. “Nana Patole’s name is being discussed in the media. But in that case, he will have to vacate the Assembly Speaker’s post and we have to find a replacement,” the minister said.

According to sources, Mr. Patole, who hails from Vidarbha, is facing opposition within the party. Other contenders for the post include Vijay Vadettiwar, Sunil Kedar, and Amit Deshmukh.

A minister said there could be a surprise announcement in a week or two.