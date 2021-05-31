Congress members burn effigy of Modi in Navi Mumbai

Members of the Navi Mumbai unit of the Congress on Sunday burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hoisted black flags in Nerul, as part of the party’s Statewide agitation to mark seven years of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre.

Nerul block Congress and Indian National Trade Union Congress president Ravindra Sawant said, “Instead of improving India’s economic condition, Mr. Modi made people bang plates and light diyas. Inflation has peaked and in these seven years, the Modi government has led the country on the decline. The country has been sold to Adani and Ambani.”

“The agitation across the State, which was held on the orders of Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, was against increasing prices, unemployment, and distress of the common man,” Santosh Shetty, general secretary of the State unit, said.