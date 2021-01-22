Congress leaders take out rally to Arnab’s office

Mumbai Congress leaders on Friday termed Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami a ‘traitor’ and led a march to his office in Worli, demanding his arrest.
“How did the Prime Minister’s Office leak information on a secret operation to Goswami? Who are the traitors who did this? Goswami not only used the sensitive information to increase his channel’s TRP but also jeopardised national security. He should be arrested and probed,” said Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap.
Mumbai Congress leaders, ministers, MLAs, and corporators joined the rally from Jambori ground. “India lost 42 jawans in the Pulwama attack, but he was happy his channel’s TRP was going up. If Deepika Padukone’s WhatsApp chats can be made public, why can’t Goswami’s?” he asked.
Mumbai Congress executive president Charan Singh Sapra said the probe should find out who leaked the information. “Was it the PM’s Office or the office of Amit Shah? Those who did this should be probed and treated as traitors,” he said.
