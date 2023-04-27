HamberMenu
Congress has plans in place if alliance with anti-BJP parties doesn’t materialise: Nana Patole

April 27, 2023 02:38 am | Updated 02:38 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Amid the buzz about the future of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the NCP — Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole on Wednesday said that his party had a plan in place in the event of alliance with anti-BJP parties not materialising.

When asked about the current political scenario in the State and whether the MVA would remain intact in future, the Congress leader said that they were taking efforts to take everybody who was against BJP. “In case the alliance doesn’t take shape, we have plans ready,” he said.

