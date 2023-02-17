ADVERTISEMENT

Congress deputes Ramesh Chennithala to sort out differences within the party in Maharashtra

February 17, 2023 06:49 am | Updated February 16, 2023 11:20 pm IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole and legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat have claimed allegations of a feud was a fictional fight created by the BJP

Abhinay Deshpande
Ramesh Chennithala.

A day after Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Nana Patole and legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat closed the chapter of an alleged feud between them by claiming that there was no rift within the party and that it was a fictional fight created by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress high command on Thursday deputed veteran leader from Kerala, Ramesh Chennithala, to assess the situation in the State and report to the party president immediately.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Chennithala said the issue between Mr. Patole and Mr. Thorat has to be resolved immediately for the betterment of the party in the State. “The party has asked me to assess the ground situation and submit a detailed report to our president at the earliest. I haven’t finalised the dates yet. Will announce my schedule by tomorrow,” he said.

When asked about the joint press conference held Mr. Patole and Mr. Thorat after the party’s executive committee met on Wednesday, during which they claimed there were no differences and the party stands united, the Kerala Congress leader said, “If that is the case, then it’s well and good for everyone. However, I’m given certain responsibilities, so will come there and complete my job.”

Congress rebel-turned-BJP rebel, Mr. Patole is accused of his allegedly autocratic manner of functioning. He recently hogged the headlines in Maharashtra politics for his testy equation with Mr. Thorat and his brother-in-law, Congress leader Sudhir Tambe. Mr. Thorat accused the MPCC chief of conspiring against him and had reportedly sent his resignation from the Congress Legislative Party to party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

However, Mr. Patole said that Mr. Thorat had not resigned from his post and no formal letter had been received.

Maharashtra in-charge H.K. Patil had also held a meeting recently with Mr. Thorat, after he announced his resignation from the post of legislative party leader.

Crossword+

