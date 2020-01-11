Congestion to drop drastically by 2031: MMRDA study

Congestion in the city will come down by 100 percentage points by the end of this decade primarily due to the construction of Metro corridors, a study conducted by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said. The congestion is set to drop from 137% in 2017 to 33% in 2031. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the study said, it is expected to reduce to 9% in 2031 from 97% in 2017.

The MMRDA is implementing around 146 km of Metro lines across Mumbai, and aims to take the Metro network to nearly 337 km by 2026. “Once the network is completed, we expect over 50% of people travelling by Metro. The overall share of the public transport adoption would also increase from around 64% in 2017 to 71.3% in 2031,” Shankar Deshpande, joint projects director (town planning), MMRDA, said.

By 2031, the study said, of the 1.2 crore people travelling daily in the MMR, around 65 lakh will use Metro. The study also said on an average, people will travel around 16.4 km on Metro and Monorail every day in 2031, as compared to 5.9 km at present. The impact would be felt on the roads, MMRDA officials said, as fewer people will use cars improving the average speed.

The study calculated congestion on the basis of the amount of time taken to cover a distance on a daily average, also known as average trip length, at 40 km per hour. In 2017, the average trip length for Mumbai was 10.9 km which took around 41 minutes to travel by road, which should ideally have been covered in 21 minutes. The study said the Metro network will also lead to the reduction of the average trip length in Mumbai to 8 km by 2031, which on an average will be covered in 16 minutes.

However, doubts remain as to whether the construction of Metro lines alone can result in such a large reduction in congestion. “The experience with the Delhi Metro has not suggested that congestion can be reduced only by the Metro network. One needs to put in place measures such as congestion pricing, and also address first and last mile connectivity issues to bring congestion down,” Amruta Ponshke, associate fellow with the Observer Research Foundation, said.

Mr. Deshpande said they are working on a series of measures to make sure their stations are connected seamlessly to foot overbridges and also have multimodal integration. “We first need to provide an alternative, which is comfortable and efficient. Without an alternative, it would not be possible to bring in measures like congestion pricing,” he said.