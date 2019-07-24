Congress workers protest outside Powai hotel, seek meeting with Karnataka's rebel MLAs

On a day when the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka failed to prove majority by six votes, Maharashtra Youth Congress workers protested outside Renaissance Hotel in Powai where rebel MLAs from both parties have been kept under close watch, allegedly by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). They were detained by the police.

Workers led by State vice-president Suraj Thakur demanded a meeting with the MLAs, and alleged horse-trading by the BJP. “Today, I along with Youth Congress workers protested the horse-trading of Karnataka MLAs. We were detained by the Mumbai Police. We will continue our fight despite the odds,” Mr. Thakur said.

He questioned the police presence outside the hotel, and the reasons for not letting them meet the MLAs. “Is police department being pressured by the BJP? Why were we detained? Why is it that the police did not let us meet the MLAs? We will keep asking the questions.”

The detained workers were later released.

Recently, former Karnataka minister D.K. Shivakumar too had come to Mumbai to meet the rebel MLAs, and he and Mumbai Congress leaders had been detained by the Mumbai Police.

MLA refuses angiography

Meanwhile, Shrimant Patil, one of the rebel Congress MLAs from Karnataka, remains admitted at St George’s Hospital in Mumbai. While Mr. Patil had complained of chest pain, a doctor confirmed that his blood and ECG reports were clear and his blood pressure was also under control. Since he had continued to complain of discomfort despite clear test reports, an angiography was advised, but he refused to undergo the procedure. “He is completely stable,” the doctor said.

However, hospital dean Dr. Ajay Chandanwale said Mr. Patil had tingling sensation and breathing discomfort, and is being treated for the same.