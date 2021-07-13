Cong. will make govt. answerable on fuel price hike: Kharge

Where is the ₹25 lakh cr. Centre has earned through taxes on fuel price hike, it asks

As the monsoon session of Parliament is set to begin from July 19, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Monday said the Congress will take along all like-minded parties and individuals to make the Union government answerable to the “plight” of the common Indian due to inflation and the fuel price hike.

“The Prime Minister never addresses issues concerned to the common people. Even in this session, he will give one speech at the end... He should first think about becoming the guru of the country and then think about becoming a vishwa guru,” he said at a press conference. Asked whether the Congress would join hands with other anti-BJP units, Mr. Kharge said the party would do everything to make the government answerable.

On the fuel prices, Mr. Kharge said the petrol and diesel prices were increased 326 times since Mr. Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014. “The crude oil prices per barrel have come down to $44, but the prices are rising. The centre has earned ₹25 lakh crore through taxes on fuel. Where is this money? It has neither been spent on schemes meant for public nor given to the State governments.”

The Congress has been organising protests against inflation and price hike. Asked whether the State government will cut down on taxes to give relief to people, Mr. Kharge pointed out that the Central government has yet not paid ₹32,000 crore GST dues to the State.

“On one hand they are not paying the amount due to the State and on the other asking them to reduce taxes. It will destroy the State’s economy.”