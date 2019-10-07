Cong. opens ‘war room’ in Dadar

The Congress on Sunday inaugurated an election control room at Tilak Bhavan in Dadar. The ‘war room’ will cater to all elections-related affairs such as social media marketing, providing legal assistance, and facilitating communication among candidates across the State. It has separate departments for research and data analysis, coordination, social media management, and a legal centre.

All India Congress Committee general secretary Avinash Pandey, who had led the party’s campaign in Rajasthan, has been tasked with monitoring the ‘war room’ operations. Accompanied by his team from Rajasthan, he will also preside over the party’s poll preparations.

“With the Assembly elections coming up in less than three weeks, we need to do more work in a relatively less time. We need to reach out to voters and formulate public opinion on the status quo of the government. This control room will also serve as a centre for news analysis helping discard the fake news,” said Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Balasaheb Thorat. He also spoke about the plan of setting up smaller ‘war rooms’ across divisions.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who inaugurated the control room, lauded Mr. Thorat for the arrangements, and said Mr. Pandey’s guidance will prove beneficial to the party. “The social media wing will help counter the anti-Congress propaganda that has been spreading across digital platforms for long now,”

He said, “The control room will also receive complaints related to the elections and will forward them to the Election Commission. The control room can also be called an IT cell which will ensure direct communication with our candidates.”

When questioned about the Aarey controversy, Mr. Kharge said, “ Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls himself an environmentalist. It is high time that he commented on the matter.”