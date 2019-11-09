Cong.: Modi govt.’s policies have halted growth

The Narendra Modi government’s disastrous economic policies have retarded the country’s growth rate, said the Pune Congress on Friday, adding the BJP and the Shiv Sena’s “selfish politics” is depriving Maharashtra’s public of a stable government.

Members of the Congress took out a march to protest what they called the Centre’s wrong-headed economic policies which have allegedly ruined lakhs of farmers and small traders.

“Farmers in 16 districts in the northern and western parts and the Marathwada region have been hit hard by unseasonal rains that have destroyed more than 15 lakhs hectares of cropland. Despite this, the ruling parties continue to bicker over government formation while there seem to be no concrete efforts on part of the administration to assess the damage,” Pune Congress chief Ramesh Bagwe said.

“The Modi government’s policies have slowed down the country’s growth rate to an alarming 5%, which was once thriving at 10.08% at the time of the UPA-II government in 2010-11 under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh,” Congress leader and AICC secretary for Maharashtra, Sonal Patel, said.

Ms. Patel said the Pune agitation was one part of a series of nationwide protests against the Centre’s economic policies, which had commenced on November 5 and would continue in other States till November 15.

Mr. Bagwe said farmers are not getting their minimum support prices while farmer suicides show no signs of abating. “Unemployment is at a 45-year high, while investment has plummeted. Furthermore, the Modi and the Devendra Fadnavis governments, which preen themselves on providing allegedly ‘clean governance’, have failed to check rampant corruption.”

Pune Congress general secretary Ramesh Iyer said no action is being taken against the accused in the multi-crore Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank scam as the culprits belong to the ruling party.

“Neither are the Centre and the State doing anything to check corruption, nor are they attempting to fulfill their promises made to farmers before the elections. At a time when farmers are suffering an unprecedented natural calamity with soybean and onion prices at a record high, the BJP and the Sena are battling in an undignified way over the chief minister’s post,” Mr. Iyer said.