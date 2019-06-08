Cong. leaders seek tie-up with VBA, not NCP ahead of Assembly polls

A majority of district leaders of the Congress on Friday urged the party’s State leadership to contest the Assembly polls alone, instead of tying up with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). They also demanded that it form an alliance with the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

The demands were put forward at a meeting to review the party’s district-wise performance in the Lok Sabha polls. Barely a week ago, the Congress and the NCP had agreed at a meeting to contest the polls together. Mr. Ambedkar has already announced that the VBA will be contesting all 288 Assembly seats.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said Friday’s meeting was held to listen to the grievances of the party’s district presidents and office-bearers. Mr. Sawant said, “Just because a few leaders have demanded that we go solo in the State elections, it does not mean that the party will do so.”

On the Congress-NCP seat-sharing formula, State Congress chief Ashok Chavan said, “We have not yet begun discussions on this issue. Right now, we are listening to party workers and deciding on the seats to be fought. Once we finalise our number, we will initiate talks with the NCP.” However, he accepted that a few leaders favoured forging an alliance with the VBA. “These decisions will be taken at the central level,” he said.

The State Congress chief claimed that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was desperately trying to split the party and personally calling its MLAs. He said, “The Assembly polls are different from the Lok Sabha polls. No one should have dreams about the results of the Lok Sabha polls being repeated.”

According to sources, both parties are trying to gain the upper hand in negotiations. “The NCP wants a 50:50 formula, while the Congress isn’t ready for it. These are all pressure tactics,” said an NCP leader.