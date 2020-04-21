Cong., CPI(M) slam BJP for giving communal angle to Palghar lynching

As Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned of strict action against those fanning communal tension over the lynching incident in Palghar district, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders targeted local MLA of Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] and the left.

The CPI(M) reacted strongly, calling it yet another attempt by the BJP to create a fake narrative and reminded it that Gadchinchle village, where the incident took place, is the saffron party’s stronghold.

Sunil Deodhar, BJP national secretary, on Monday tweeted, “No adivasi in India can attack a saffron clad person unless brainwashed over years. The #palgharlynching area is a communists’ bastion, even the Local (Dahanu) MLA belongs to @cpimspeak. Horrific #moblynching of 2 pious seers by Marxist goons in anarchy rule of @OfficeofUT (sic)”

‘Party leaders present’

BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the members of CPI(M) and Nationalist Congress Party were present at the time of lynching. He said the State government must clarify what these party leaders were doing at the site when the lynching took place.

CPI(M) State committee issued a statement slamming both Mr. Deodhar and Mr. Patra for spreading rumours and fake news.

“Gadchinchle village is a stronghold of the BJP and even the sarpanch Chitra Choudhari belongs to the party. Many BJP workers have already been arrested in the lynching case. There are photos available which show them felicitating former BJP MLA Pascal Dhanare,” the statement said.

‘Why take inroads’

The left party’s statement demanded an inquiry into whether the vehicle used by the victims had the required permit to travel, and also why they did not travel by national highway.

“Why did the car go through remote areas on the border of Maharashtra and the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli instead of taking the direct National Highway from Mumbai to Surat? Why was it allowed to proceed to the remote and deserted area late in the night and by whom?” it asked.

The Congress, too, slammed the BJP for fanning hatred and fake news. Party spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “Amit Shah calls Mr. Thackeray after every incident, but he never called the Gujarat CM after Surat incident or call Yogi Adityanath over lynchings in U.P. It shows that the BJP is playing to defame Maharashtra and nothing else.”