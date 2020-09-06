Cong., BJP lock horns over COVID-19 situation in Pune

Pune

06 September 2020

Gadgil blames Centre for spread of virus; Shirole puts onus on State to run jumbo facilities

With Pune turning into one of the country’s major COVID-19 hotspots, a slanging match has commenced between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the state of the city’s medical infrastructure, particularly the recently opened jumbo COVID-19 facilities.

Congress leader and national spokesperson Anant Gadgil blamed the BJP-led government at the Centre and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which is controlled by the BJP, for failing to check the spread of the contagion.

BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole hit back saying that it was the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s responsibility to ensure that the mega facilities and other COVID-19 hospitals are properly managed. Mr. Gadgil, a former MLC, said that despite Pune having a BJP MP (Girish Bapat), five BJP MLAs, and 100 BJP corporators dominating the PMC, the situation seemed to be spiralling out of control.

Congress spokesperson Anant Gadgil

‘Centre kept airports open’

Attacking the Narendra Modi government, the Congressman questioned why the Centre did not shut down international airports across the country, especially in Mumbai, in January.

“When most southeast Asian nations like Vietnam and Singapore and countries in the Asia-Pacific region like New Zealand, had already shut down their airports in January realising the danger, then why didn’t New Delhi do the same? Why did the Modi government go ahead with its ‘Namaste Trump’ pageant in Ahmedabad which further aided in spreading the virus in Gujarat and neighbouring areas, with the influx of thousands of foreigners?” he asked.

Mr. Gadgil alleged that between March 1 and 15, nearly 10 lakh international passengers had landed at Mumbai international airport of whom barely 19% were screened.

“Had the Centre closed down airports and cancelled hosting U.S. President Donald Trump in Gujarat, the virus would not have spread in Mumbai, and Pune, too, would have been safe today,” the Congressman claimed.

Mr. Gadgil was one of the first elected representatives in the State to channelise his MLA fund for boosting the public healthcare infrastructure at hospitals in Mumbai and Pune.

“Early on, I had raised the matter in the State Legislature that the MLA fund be increased to ₹50 lakh for COVID-19 related purchases. I would like to know how many elected representatives from the BJP have spent for bolstering medical infrastructure in Pune when the virus was just beginning to spread in the city?” he said.

As per State Health Department figures, Pune district, which has exceeded even Delhi’s figures, has nearly two lakh reported cases at present. Of them, around 34,000 are active ones with 4,400 fatalities.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Siddharth Shirole

Responding to Mr. Gadgil, Mr. Shirole, the BJP legislator from Shivajinagar, said that the PMC had already spent ₹300 crore to set up the jumbo COVID-19 facilities and that it was the ruling MVA government’s [of which the Congress is part] responsibility to ensure that they were run satisfactorily.

“It is the State leadership and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who ought to personally intervene and hold accountable those responsible for the mismanagement of the COVID-19 hospitals in Pune. Mr. Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar must closely monitor the situation, review the infrastructure and state of equipment, and urgently increase the number of experienced medical staff and doctors to man these hospitals,” Mr. Shirole said.

The stream of complaints regarding the poor management of the jumbo facilities has divided the Pune civic body administration and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), with the former blaming the latter for failing to maintain the facilities.

The mega COVID-19 facility at the city’s College of Engineering Pune (CoEP) grounds, which became operational recently, has received flak from citizens and politicos, with complaints being directed at the insensitivity shown by the management of the facility.

Meanwhile, Rubal Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner, and executive head of the jumbo centre, said the PMC had decided to provide manpower to ensure that the facility was smoothly operated.

‘Doctors did not quit’

“A staff of 50 doctors and 120 paramedics will be serving at the CoEP facility. There have been rumours that doctors and nurses at this facility have resigned. But there is no truth in this,” Ms. Agarwal clarified. She said that two cardiac ambulances had been made available there, while stressing that all treatment — including provision of remdisivir injections — would be free of charge.