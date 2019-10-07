Conditional bail for Aarey protesters

The 29 protesters who were arrested by the Aarey police in the early hours of Saturday morning were granted bail by a holiday court on Sunday.

The protesters — including college students in their 20s, women, and a 45-year-old man — stand accused of assaulting on-duty police personnel who were enforcing bandobast at the Aarey colony, when the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) decided to start cutting trees in the area in the middle of the night. They were charged with unlawful assembly and assault to deter a public servant from discharging their duty under the Indian Penal Code and were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

Advocate Aditya Bambulkar, who appeared on behalf of the protesters, said, “We filed a bail application before the holiday court in Dindoshi seeking bail for all of them. Bail was granted on a cash bond of ₹7,000 each, and some conditions have also been imposed.”

The order, issued by Additional Sessions Judge H.C. Shende, takes into account an earlier order passed by the Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Borivali, allowing some of the protestors, who are students, to appear for their exams, which begin on Monday, and states that there is “no need for their detention in jail.”

They will also need to visit the Aarey police station once every 15 days between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. and cooperate with the police in their inquiries.

The news of the bail came while relatives of those arrested were holding a press conference in the afternoon. The news was met with loud cheers from the room.

Vidya Poddar, whose son Divyang was among those arrested, said, “I just got to know that bail has been granted. I want to complete the process soon so that he can come home. Fortunately, two of his friends are with him.”

Amrita Bhattacharjee of Aarey Conservation Group said, “In some cases, tribals’ families or students may not have the money to post bail. We will pay for them. This fight will not stop. We will continue to oppose concretisation of Aarey land, since it will lead to large scale flooding in nearby areas. Besides, we will closely monitor transplantation of trees.”

Stalin Dayanand of Vanshakti said, “According to rules, a tree officer is supposed to be present at the time of cutting. That rule was not followed. Whatever pictures of plantation MMRCL has tweeted today, we will go and inspect them. There is another case in NGT filed by Vanshakti, which was coming for a final hearing on October 10. That is why MMRCL was in such a tearing hurry.”