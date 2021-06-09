Computer engineer who sexually abused 12 women arrested

A computer engineer from Mira Road who had sexually abused 12 women whom he met via a matrimonial site has been arrested after more than four months.

A Pune resident had registered a case on January 29 with the APMC police against Mahesh alias Manoj Gupta (32). She said that she had met the accused via a matrimonial site and Mr. Gupta had invited her to a pub in the APMC area where he molested her. When he had to foot the bill, he excused himself saying he had forgot his wallet and the woman made the payment.

According to the police, for every woman he met, he used a different handset and SIM card. After cheating one, he would change the SIM card and buy another second hand handset but the fake profile on the matrimonial site with his photo was never changed. The accused would introduce himself as a businessman.

“We found call detail record of at least 10 mobile numbers used by Mr. Gupta. On Sunday, we traced him to Malvani in Malad where he originally hails from and arrested him,” police sub-inspector Pankaj Mahajan from APMC police station said.

The accused was arrested under Sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code. He has been remanded in police custody till Thursday.