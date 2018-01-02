Commuters welcome AC locals, but with reservations

The air-conditioned (AC) local train service commenced its full-fledged operations from Virar to Churchgate on Monday morning to mixed reactions from commuters.

While commuters across the board praised the initiative, those in Borivali and Virar expressed annoyance at the fact that the AC locals were being run in lieu of regular services. Patrons of the AC locals, too, said the railways should run services at timings that will benefit most number of people.

Schedules affected

At Borivali station, multiple announcements for the AC local created confusion among office-going commuters waiting for a regular fast train, forcing them to quickly change their plans. “It is a good initiative, but they should make alternative arrangements. Now I might start the year with a late mark,” an irate commuter said as he rushed to catch another fast local coming from Bhayander.

Commuters at both stations were surprised to find an AC local arrive instead of their usual train. “They should run another fast train from Borivali around the same time. The next train is after 30 minutes,” said Vijay Chauhan, who works for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Andheri.

While there are other fast locals coming from Virar and Bhayander, commuters say passengers on board don’t allow them to get in. Mr. Chauhan’s friend, Chandrahaas Chandanshive, said, “We have been travelling together for the last five years, along with ten others. Now we will have to find another train that suits all of us.” Mr. Chandanshive, who works at Nair Hospital, said that those who didn’t have a time constraint took a slow train. He boarded a fast train from Bhayander at Andheri station. “It’s only because its New Year that I’m getting to board this train,” he said.

At Virar, the AC local arrived at 10.20 a.m. on Platform 4 for its maiden service. Announcements at the platform did not specify that it was an AC local, just that it was a fast local. Commuters then rushed to Platform 2 where an ordinary local was standing. “They should at least make proper announcements,” one commuter said.

Gaining popularity

According to Western Railway, the AC locals have been getting a decent response from passengers, with 154 monthly season tickets issued as of 5 p.m. on January 1. Jitendra Bawa, who works at Mantralaya and has bought an AC pass, said, “The railways should allow a bridging facility for some time so that existing First Class passengers can convert their passes into AC passes.”

Rajesh Katda, who also works at Mantralaya, bought a pass on January 1. He bought daily return tickets for four days after his earlier pass expired on December 26. “I was waiting for the AC local to start operations from Virar. I knew many who are waiting for their existing passes to expire before they buy an AC pass,” he said. Mr. Bawa and Mr. Katda said officials at the railway counter didn’t seem to know if the AC locals would run or not.

Gayathri Nagpal, a teacher who lives in Virar and works in Andheri, was jotting notes. “My pass expires tomorrow. I wanted to come and check the AC local out and see if the timings work,” she said. Others, too, said they would decide whether to buy a season ticket or not based on the timetable.

Ramesh Vaddepalli said he might not get to use the services on a daily basis. “I had a holiday on Monday, and hence my family and I came to start our New Year in the AC local,” he said.