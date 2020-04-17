Community transmission hasn’t started in city: BMC

After analysing data from its fever clinics, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said community transmission has not started in city. The BMC said samples of 912 people collected at fever clinics had been tested, but only five turned out positive.

The BMC has opened up fever clinics across the city, particularly in densely populated areas that have reported positive cases. So far, 3,585 people have been screened at 97 fever clinics. The civic body, in a statement, said, “It must be noted that these five patients either had a travel history or were in touch with someone who had a travel history. Fever clinics are held in congested localities and since only five people (0.54%) have tested positive, it is clear that there is no community transmission.”

With the number of positive cases in Mumbai crossing the 2,000-mark, there was pressure on the BMC to declare community transmission. The index patients in many clusters have still not been identified.

The BMC helpline has so far referred 300 of 6,000 callers for testing. About 1,200 have been advised to be in home quarantine.