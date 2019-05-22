Common station at Kurla for Metro 2B and Metro 4

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is planning a common station at Kurla to serve two upcoming Metro corridors in the city — line 2B and line 4.

The two corridors will converge at the intersection of Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and SG Barve Marg. MMRDA officials said as per the original plans by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the station for line 2B would be on EEH and line 4 in Siddhartha Nagar. The two were 480 meters apart with no possibility of an interchange. Under the new plan, a common station, called Siddharth Colony, will serve both lines.

“Considering commuter convenience MMRDA decided to merge EEH station on Metro-2B corridor with Siddharth colony station on Metro-4 corridor. This is a huge improvement in passenger convenience and safety for interchange commuters of both the lines”, said Mr.R.A.Rajeev, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

Metro Line 2B will connect D. N. Nagar in Andheri to Mankhurd while Metro Line 4 will run from Wadala to Kasarvadavali in Thane. At present soil testing work as well as utility identification is underway on both corridors, which is expected to be completed by 2022.