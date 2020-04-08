Come forward by April 9 or face action, say police

The Navi Mumbai Police have issued a public notice to those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, to report to them by April 9.

“We appeal that if anyone was there during the congregation or knows of any foreigner who was present and has come to Navi Mumbai now, please inform us. They will be screened and treated if found positive. If anyone fails to report and is later found that the person had visited the conclave, they will be booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act, even if found negative,” Suresh Mengade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Branch, said.

The police have traced around 20 people in Navi Mumbai through dump data. All of them have been found negative as of now. The only people from the congregation found positive were Filipinos who passed on the infection to a Vashi resident who further spread it to 11 contacts, including his son, grandson, house help, a friend, and seven members of a friend’s family.

The police have booked more than 400 people under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code for travelling without permission and for keeping their work place or organisation open during the lockdown.

While 10 Filipinos who had visited the Markaz in Delhi and then come to Vashi mosque and stayed there without informing the local authority, were booked by the Vashi police, two FIRs have been lodged against people found to have been spreading communal hatred through WhatsApp.

Under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, there are 28 positive cases, 92 negative cases, 157 have undergone test, reports of 37 are pending, and four have returned negative. Besides, 1,066 are on home quarantine and six on institutional quarantine at Sector 14, Vashi.